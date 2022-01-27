Queenstown locations linked to suspected Omicron cases

Queenstown Airport (bottom) is a location of interest. Photo: ODT files

Two locations of interest in Queenstown have been linked to suspected Omicron cases.

The locations are Queenstown Airport on Saturday (January 22) from 2.15pm-3pm.

The second is the Hotel St Moritz, also on Saturday Jan 22, from 12am (midnight)-12pm.

People who were at either place during the affected times are told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed and if symptoms start to show, get tested and stay home until a negative test result returns.

Hotel St Moritz Queenstown general manager Jo Finnigan said they have been told the Omicron case was only in the hotel for a few minutes while infectious.

It was during their last day at the hotel and they were only in the lobby for a short time and then left.

She said although there is of course some risk, they are confident that they have done everything they can to mitigate the risk.

The hotel is fully vaccinated for both staff and guests.

Finnigan said people at the hotel have been deemed casual contacts only and they are following guidelines by the Ministry of Health to monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, a major music festival in Waikato at the weekend could have the makings of a super-spreader event with a number of attendees testing positive for Covid.

Prominent microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles is warning New Zealanders to "brace themselves".

"Looks like (we) might have had a very big super spreader event. Word of warning - nasal swabs may miss about 1/10 positives with Omicron so if you have symptoms and test negative you may still be infected," Wiles posted on social media.

The Ministry of Health last night confirmed a number of Covid-positive cases attended Soundsplash near Hamilton at the weekend and public health officials were assessing the potential exposure.

Health advice for those who attended the festival is expected to be published today, alongside an official list of locations of interest.

Twenty-three new community cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, with 56 Omicron cases in the community now, 21 up from Tuesday.

Shortly after Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall unveiled the Government’s three-phase public health response spread of Omicron, laboratory technicians, on whose shoulders the burden of increased Covid testing will fall, remained unconvinced.

New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science president Terry Taylor, of Dunedin, said he was more worried than ever testing labs would be overrun.

Dr Verrall said the plan’s three phases would adapt.

Read more: The new three phase system

Phase one was similar to now with contact tracing, isolation and requests everyone who was symptomatic be tested.

The Southern District Health Board yesterday encouraged all eligible people to get their boosters now.

Medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said it took about two weeks for the body to build protection against Covid-19 after the vaccination.

About 65% of eligible people in the district had received their booster shot, Dr Jack said.