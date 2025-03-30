Rare Dalefield land offering

New Dalefield subdivision, Tullamore Lane, close to the Shotover River. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A boutique rural lifestyle subdivision has been launched in Queenstown’s exclusive Dalefield.

Tullamore Lane comprises eight large lots accessed via a cul-de-sac off Fitzpatrick Rd.

They range from 8860 to 12,989 square metres, and each has a level 1000sq m building platform.

They’re priced from $2.3million — one has already pre-sold.

The vendors are a New Zealand family, and the marketing is being handled by Arrowtown-based Luxury Real Estate NZ.

Civil works have been completed, meaning titles are due as soon as July.

Each site has been connected with a 45 kVA cable which is three times the norm, so it future-proofs property owners’ power needs for decades to come.

The sites are complemented by a meticulously-crafted stone wall and post-and-rail fencing.

The enclave’s distinctive entranceway.

Luxury Real Estate NZ director Nick Horton says the sites are all flat, which is unusual for Dalefield.

"Apart from the Dalefield Triangle, most of the other stuff’s a little bit sloped and hilly."

Owners, however, do have a share in one steeply-sloping lot which provides exclusive access, via about a 10-minute walk through a forested gully, to the Shotover River.

In turn, this connects to the soon-to-open Queenstown Trails Trust trail between Arthurs Point and Tucker Beach including the 90m Kimi-akau suspension bridge.

Horton says it means Tullamore Lane residents will more easily be able to connect to everywhere without having to go on main roads.

He adds the fact Fitzpatrick Rd is also a cul-de-sac means there’s far less traffic noise than you’d usually get in Dalefield.

Alongside panoramic views, Tullamore Lane’s been landscaped so, in addition to existing green space and established trees, there are some newly-introduced Dutch elms and Portugese laurel hedging harmonising with the land’s natural contours.

The sites have also been rabbit-fenced.

Horton’s fellow director Terry Spice says "away from the bustle of Queenstown, Dalefield and its rural surrounds have really come into their own".

"Buyers are attracted by the peaceful atmosphere, the nearby quality boutiques and eateries and the lifestyle amenities such as the cycle trails, golf courses and day spas."

Concerning Tullamore Lane, he adds "land parcels of this quality and scale in Dalefield are exceptionally rare".