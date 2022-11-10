Record property prices in side-by-side Queenstown suburbs

A property has sold for a record $2.65m in Lake Hayes Estate. Photo: Supplied

Record sales prices appear to have been reached in the adjacent Queenstown neighbourhoods of Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country.

A brand-new build at 2 Alpine Avenue sold at auction in August for $2.65 million, which Premium Real Estate agent Hamish Walker — who listed the property with colleague Marc Hamilton — believes surpassed the previous Lake Hayes Estate record by "at least a few hundred thousand dollars".

It was also $1m over capital valuation.

Then, last month, 50 Risinghurst Terrace, in Shotover Country, sold by tender to a local buyer for $1.85m — "I believe the next-highest sale is $1.65m", Mr Walker said, who was also listing agent for this property.

The former home is set on an elevated section with great mountain views and has three bedrooms each with designer bathrooms, a state-of- the-art chef’s island and an outdoor terrace and spa.

The latter property, down a private drive, comprises a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home plus a two-bedroom, two-bathroom self-contained unit and hair salon.

Walker said he only had one North Island phone bidder for the Lakes Hayes Estate property, who opened the bidding at $2.2m, then settled on the final figure "after 10 minutes of negotiation".

Twelve to 18 months ago, six parties would have been interested in properties like that, he said, while now it was only one or two, and required strong negotiation with buyers on behalf of the vendors.