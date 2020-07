Skiers and boarders were excited to finally get up the slopes for 2020. Photo: Hugh Collins

After a period of heavy doubt and uncertainty created by Covid-19, Queenstown's Remarkables ski field has officially roared into life.

Over 1200 skiers and snowboarders ascended on the resort today with its lifts opening to the public for the first time in 2020 at 9am.

The Remarkables is open daily through the school holidays until July 19, then weekends only.

A seven day opening will resume again for the September school holidays.