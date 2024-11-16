Rescue underway after Queenstown fall

A person has fallen down a bank near the base of Skyline gondola track in Queenstown. File photo: Getty Images

Emergency services are attempting to reach a person who slipped five metres down a muddy and inaccessible bank in Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said their Queenstown crews were called to the Skyline Queenstown adventure park after a person slipped off a muddy track and fell down a bank.

They fell about five metres and Fenz are assisting Hato Hone St John in reaching the person to provide medical assistance.

The area was too slippery to reach the person on foot and crews are currently going in with equipment to reach them.

