Resort becomes hub for Irish games

Queenstown created a home away from home for New Zealand’s Irish community over the weekend.

For the first time, the New Zealand Gaelic Athletic Association Championships were held in Queenstown, with the grand final of the event played yesterday, on St Patrick’s Day.

The tournament’s 33 different teams filled out Queenstown’s Event Centre, where Gaelic football, camogie and hurling were played over Saturday and yesterday.

Event organiser Lisa Whelan, of Dublin, said "the fact that the event was held on St Patrick’s Day definitely created a patriotic feel".

More than 400 people travelled from all over the country to Queenstown for the weekend, to play, watch and get involved with St Patrick’s Day festivities.

The event had divisions for senior men and women, as well as junior boys and girls.

St Pat’s Emerald City Gaelic football player, Ger Sheehan, tries to shut down Adrian O’Dea, of Rakaia GAA. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Yesterday morning there was also a children’s match, with players as young as 3 getting involved.

"I think it’s nice for the Irish community to share their culture with their kids", Miss Wheelan said.

"It’s not just the Irish getting involved. There are 11 different nationalities of players at the event."

The tournament ended with celebrations at the Frankton Arm Tavern, which had stocked up on extra Guinness for the occasion.

Auckland’s St Pat’s Emerald City player Shane Gallogly, originally of Dunshaughlin in County Meath, said the event created a "home-away-from-home feeling".

The scenic backdrop of the Queenstown Events Centre proved popular with the Irish visitors.

— Olivia Judd