Road reopens after Frankton house fire

Photo: Guy Williams

State Highway 6 near Queenstown has reopened after firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire in the roof of a two-storey home in Frankton.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called out at about 1.25pm after a fire broke out in the roof space of a residential property.

The house, on State Highway 6 near the intersection with Grant Rd, is a two storey structure.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said three patients, all in minor conditions, were assessed at the scene.

Four crews from the Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown and Alexandra stations were in attendance.

Photo: Guy Williams

SH6 was closed due to the fire, but reopened at about 3.40pm.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz