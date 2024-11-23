Roads choked by eager athletes

Over 12,000 runners registered for the 2024 Queenstown Marathon, which took place last Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown Marathon organisers did not win too many friends on the eve of the event when its registration procedures caused Frankton Flats traffic to come to almost a standstill.

Registration involved more than 12,000 runners picking up race packs from Frankton’s Events Centre for the following day’s event.

The gridlock on Frankton’s arterial roads was so bad one motorist noted on social media it took an hour and a-half to get from Wakatipu High School to Pak’nSave.

Queenstown Mayor Glyn Lewers could sympathise as it took him 45 minutes to drive from the high school to Five Mile.

"The roadworks don’t help, but I’ve taken a bit of feedback from different sections of the community, a lot of people who have done international race events," he said.

"And one suggestion, which I think has merit, was splitting up the registration into different areas around Queenstown and Frankton."

However, Mr Lewers could see why organisers liked registration to be in one place — "it adds to that [feeling] you’re about to run tomorrow with a group of other people, and obviously with the expo and merchandising areas".

"Look, I think our events team are talking with the marathon organisers to see if we can make it a little bit [of a] better, smoother process.

"Not taking anything away from the event, ’cos it’s an amazing event for Queenstown; it’s just looking at how we can improve things and make it an even better event."

Asked to comment, a Queenstown Marathon spokesperson said: "Event organisers greatly appreciate the support and understanding of the local community."

"The team will take time over the coming days and weeks to debrief on all aspects of the event delivery including check-in timings."

The spokesperson was also asked what compensation they will offer runners who missed the event after "severe wind shear" at the airport on November 15 meant eight inbound flights were diverted.

The spokesperson said marathon organisers were gutted that some athletes were not able to take part in the event this year due to interrupted flights.

"The team has been taking time to regroup on this matter, given the weekend was fully focused on the best possible delivery for the 10-year anniversary of the Queenstown Marathon.

"We will be communicating with those affected athletes that have contacted us."

As to how many athletes missed the event due to flight disruptions, "we have been asking those affected by interrupted flights to contact us and so far we have had about 80 responses".