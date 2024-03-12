Rotaractors get together

Inaugural Rotaract Central Lakes president, Jess Pauling with her dog, Harry. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Rotaract Central Lakes — a service and social club for those aged 18 to 40 — is being launched in Queenstown next week.

An offshoot of Rotary, it’ll cover Queenstown, Wanaka, Cromwell and Alexandra.

Next Thursday’s inaugural meeting — at Sherwood from 6pm — will include an all-member induction and the swearing-in of officers.

These include president Jess Pauling, treasurer Adam Stobo-Wright and secretary Roselle O’Brien, who’ll all serve till June 30 next year.

O’Brien says they’ve had 15 members sign up to date, and are still looking for some key roles to be filled.

She notes reasons people have given for joining include "to give back, to be part of the community, to connect with like-minded individuals and those who see the impact a small group can have".

The club’s being sponsored by local Rotary Club youth director Lee-Ann Murray.

For any queries, email centrallakesrotaractclub@gmail.com