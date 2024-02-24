School lunch survey

Parents of pupils at local primary schools and Wakatipu High are being asked their view on schools providing lunches for students.

Southern Institute of Technology student Julie Bantegny-Weimann, who’s doing the survey for a research report, says the more parents participate, the more reliable and influential the results will be.

She notes "there’s a real problem of accessibility to children’s meals in New Zealand and even in Queenstown".

Schools providing lunches, she says, would benefit both parents and guardians, in terms of practicality, and schools in terms of improving student concentration and wellbeing.

Bantegny-Weimann says the survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to fill in, and answers remain confidential and anonymous.

For primary school parents/guardians, the link is shorturl.at/ejor0 and for Wakatipu High parents/guardians it’s shorturl.at/DKPW9