Search equipment can't go deep enough

A barge and small boat were used to set up the specialised sonar equipment. Photo: Mandy Cooper

The Police National Dive Squad are waiting for more specialist equipment to arrive before continuing their Queenstown search for a missing US skydiver.

Tyler Nii from California is missing, presumed dead, after the 27-year-old and his tandem-skydiving instructor plunged into Lake Wakatipu while on a jump with skydive firm NZONE a week ago today.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said this morning the area being searched in the lake was first estimated to be 250 metres deep, but on examination it was actually 320 metres.

The sonar equipment the dive squad have at present can only reach 300 metres.

The extension was expected to arrive today, but police could not say exactly when.

Lake Wakatipu is one of the deepest lakes in the country, with a maximum depth of 380 metres.

Police are liaising with Mr Nii's family and are expecting their arrival today or tomorrow.