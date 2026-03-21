Second-hand to showstoppers

A community sustainable fashion event next Saturday promises a night of ‘‘upcycled couture and eco-chic extravagance’’, its organisers say.

The third annual ReFashion Show will feature glammed-up models showing off sustainable fashion on stage at the Queens-town Memorial Centre, and a second-hand clothes market.

Organised by local non-profit Sustainable Queenstown, it’ll feature creations by local fashion designers and stylists showcasing their interpretation of sustainable fashion, using repurposed fabrics and sustainable materials.

The second-hand clothes market offers an opportunity to shop for garments from community resale organisations, slow fashion designers and vintage sellers.

Sustainable Queenstown event coordinator Laura Palmieri says ReFashion’s aimed at showing sustainable fashion can be ‘‘creative, stylish and accessible’’, while supporting local businesses and community organisations.

The idea’s to encourage people to choose their clothing well, wear them for longer, to repair clothing and shop secondhand. Sustainable fashion doesn’t have to ‘‘feel restrictive or serious’’, Palmieri says. ‘‘It can be creative, expressive and really fun.

‘‘Queenstown has an incredible mix of designers, makers, op shops and repair businesses who’re all approaching fashion in thoughtful ways.’’

She’s urging locals to ‘‘gather the crew’’ and make a night of it.

‘‘There’s going to be a bar there, they can do a little shopping, enjoy the show and finish by 9.30.’’

Sustainable Queenstown resourceful communities event manager Neha Gosalia says this year’s show will have the best elements of the past two events.

Previously held at the Salvation Army’s community hub in Frankton, the move to the Queenstown Memorial Centre will allow a bigger capacity, Gosalia says.

She’s encouraging attendees to wear ‘‘second-hand couture’’, with each piece of second-hand clothing worn counting as a raffle ticket for a variety of prizes provided by local businesses.

All proceeds from the show will go back into sustainability initiatives in the district.

guy.williams@scene.co.nz