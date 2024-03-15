Seeking inspirational wahine for awards

Inspirational Women’s Awards organiser Julia Strelou. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nominations have opened for the third annual Inspirational Women Awards, to be announced at a gala in November.

Part of the Awards and Gala for Women’s Refuge Services, the event aims to shine a light on family violence, while also empowering wahine.

Doubling as a fundraiser for Women’s Refuge Services and Central Lakes Family Services, in time, it aims to raise enough money to provide a safe house in Queenstown.

Event organiser Julia Strelou says the two previous events have raised more than $55,000 for the two charities.

That "shows what’s possible when we come together as a community to make a difference", she says.

While for the past two years the awards have focused on women from across Otago, this year two national categories have been added.

"This is the only event of its kind in New Zealand, and I wanted to spread the advocacy further and offer an opportunity for women outside of Otago to be involved.

"However, the majority of funds raised and awards [presented] will remain local," Strelou says.

This year’s categories are: Woman of the Year, presented by Tru Women’s Gym, Change-maker of the Year, presented by Rydges Lakeland Resort, Inspirational Woman, presented by A Woman’s Touch, Entrepreneurial Woman, presented by Fowler Homes, Community Recognition, presented by Ray White Queenstown, and the Resilience Award, presented by Mountain Scene and Otago Daily Times.

Nominations close on June 8 via inspirationalwomenawards.org.

Winners will be announced at a gala event at the Rydges Lakeland Resort on November 30.