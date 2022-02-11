Seven Super Rugby players test positive for Covid-19 in Queenstown

Members of the new Super Rugby Pacific Moana Pasifika team pictured arriving at Queenstown Airport on Monday. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Seven members of the Moana Pasifika Super Rugby team have tested positive for Covid-19 in Queenstown, the Otago Daily Times understands.

The team, which along with other Super Rugby Pacific teams is operating out of Queenstown, was due to play a pre-season game against the Highlanders in the resort tomorrow.

The Highlanders abruptly called off a press conference this afternoon where the game was due to be discussed and Stuff is reporting the game has been cancelled.

The news of the positive test also places the first Super Rugby Pacific game in doubt - with Moana Pasifika due to face the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday, February 19.

It was earlier reported Moana Pasifika and Blues teams forced into isolation in their team hotels in Queenstown.

Both squads had a member of their teams identified as having potentially been exposed to Covid-19, and with the opening match of the competition – set to be played between the two teams – nine days away, it could be derailed if the squads have to observe an isolation period of 10 days.

A member of the Blues squad in Queenstown was identified as a possible close contact on Wednesday night, and he and his roommate have been separated from the rest of the team, with the team doctor conducting a PCR test to supplement the twice-weekly Rapid Antigen Tests all teams are receiving.

While Moana Pasifika's close contact was a member of the wider group and not in the Queenstown bubble with the clubs from around the country, the team were observing the protocols and quarantining while they await the results of the player's Covid test.

Earlier this month it was announced the six New Zealand-based Super Rugby Pacific squads would move into a bubble in Queenstown for the opening rounds of the competition.

This was to mitigate the threat of Covid-19 infiltrating the competition and sidelining any of the teams.

While initially plans had teams being bussed to Invercargill for night matches, New Zealand Rugby and the franchises have since decided Dunedin would be a better venue.

That was primarily due to the facilities at Forsyth Barr Stadium.