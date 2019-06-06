Severe wind watch for South, snow to 600m

crown_range_11.jpg Snow on the Crown Range this morning. Photo: MetService

Wintry conditions are picking up in the South and MetService has issued a severe wind watch for the southern South Island from tomorrow.

This comes as the Queenstown Lakes District Council announced this afternoon it was closing the Crown Range from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow due to expected snow to 600m.

MetService said a cold front was moving northeast over the country today, followed by strong southwesterly winds which will cause heavy swells on the coast.

"The winds may approach severe gale in exposed parts of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning."

The front is expected to bring a short period of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to western parts of the South Island.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms about Westland and Buller this afternoon."

A lower risk covers other areas such as southern Southland and the coastal area around Dunedin.

Wintry conditions are again prompting warnings for motorists in the South, with snow and black ice reported in several areas this morning.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advises of black ice on roads across the district, especially between Arrowtown and Queenstown on Malaghans Rd.

d8vdpwtv4aauniu.jpg Snow on the Crown Range road this morning. Photo: Downer

Light snow falling on the Crown Range road forced motorists to fit chains earlier this morning, but conditions have eased and motorists are now allowed to tackle the alpine highway between Arrow Junction and Cardrona while only carrying chains.

However, the Queenstown Lakes District Council is advising drivers to take extreme care on the route, particularly on the summit and through the ``ice box'' - where there are accident black spot signs - on the Cardrona side of the summit.

Grit has been applied since early this morning by council contractor Downer.

Snow showers are expected on the higher parts of the road this afternoon and evening.