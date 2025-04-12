Snow buzz already building

Coronet Peak assistant ski area manager Christine Law has some fun in the snow on Tuesday. PHOTO: NZSKI

Cool your jets.

While Queenstowners woke to snow-capped mountains on Tuesday — the first fall of the year, which delivered 10cm to both Coronet Peak and The Remarkables — it’s nothing more than an indication winter, as they say, is coming.

And this one is shaping up to be a hum-dinger at The Remarks, which is putting the finishing touches on its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Ski area manager Steve Hall — who came to Queenstown for "one year" in 1986 — says it’s a pretty cool feeling to be back working on the hill, now, and "closing the loop".

"It was skiing and The Remarkables that brought me to Queenstown in the first place. [It] ... is now my home, and it’s all from that."

While the full schedule of events to celebrate The Remarks’ anniversary’s still to be released, Hall confirms it will include the return of the Spring Carnival, running from September 26 to 29.

That’ll include a rail jam, an ‘OOSC Retro Run’, an alumni gathering, and a grassroots freeride comp, along with a BBQ at Lake Alta.

Hall says there’ll be a lot of reflection this year about how far the iconic ski area’s come, while owners NZSki continue to look to the future.

"The Remarks in 2025 is a pretty different place to what it was in 1985. [There’s been] massive investment — $90million in the last 10 years — three high-speed detachable six-seater [chairlifts] and base building work.

"Our lift infrastructure really is world-class, our snowmaking and our grooming is absolutely amazing and ... the possible expansion into the Doolans will be incredible."

A long time on the wish-list, the government’s listed that expansion — increasing skiable terrain from 385 hectares to 900ha — under its Fast-track Approvals Bill.

If successful, The Doolans would be accessed by a tunnel from the top of the Curvey Basin chair, while it’d be serviced by a 1.4km long chairlift.

It’d also likely trigger further consideration of an expansion to The Remarks’ base building.

Hall says it’s "amazing" how far the ski area’s come, but notes there’s one thing that hasn’t changed. "I still think it’s got that really nice vibe about it that it’s always had."