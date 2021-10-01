Storm-damaged cycle trails get repair funding

Repair work needed on two Queenstown cycle trails damaged in a storm in July is getting a $200,000 boost from the New Zealand Cycle Trail Fund.

The extreme weather affected sections of the Twin River and Kelvin Peninsula trails, which are part of the Queenstown Trails network.

In a statement, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the money would pay for the construction of two walls, a handrail and repairs to track surfaces on the Twin River Trail.

Among work required on the Kelvin Peninsula trail was repairs to a stacked stone wall.

The money was part of $650,000 allocated for repairs to four Great Rides, with the others in Northland, Hauraki and Nelson, Mr Nash said.

They sustained severe damage from storms and floods in June and July.