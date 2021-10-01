Friday, 1 October 2021

Storm-damaged cycle trails get repair funding

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Repair work needed on two Queenstown cycle trails damaged in a storm in July is getting a $200,000 boost from the New Zealand Cycle Trail Fund.

    The extreme weather affected sections of the Twin River and Kelvin Peninsula trails, which are part of the Queenstown Trails network.

    In a statement, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the money would pay for the construction of two walls, a handrail and repairs to track surfaces on the Twin River Trail.

    Among work required on the Kelvin Peninsula trail was repairs to a stacked stone wall.

    The money was part of $650,000 allocated for repairs to four Great Rides, with the others in Northland, Hauraki and Nelson, Mr Nash said.

    They sustained severe damage from storms and floods in June and July.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter