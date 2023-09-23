Students pitch-in as Queenstown properties red-stickered

Slip debris covers Reavers Lane in Queenstown after heavy rains. Photo: RNZ

Ten properties in Queenstown's Reavers Lane have been red-stickered as a result of yesterday's flooding.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said building inspections were done last night in a "localised area" of the hillside street.

As a result of the inspections, ten properties were issued with red stickers, meaning no-one is allowed to enter the building due to a high level of risk.

Two other properties in Reavers Lane were issued with yellow stickers, indicating restricted access.

A trio of Otago University students travelled to the resort to help with the cleanup.

Jasper Thompson got the call on Friday to help clean his aunt's property on Reavers Lane.

Jasper Thompson, centre right, and friends help clear a property in Reavers Lane, Queenstown. Photo: RNZ

He said he convinced his flat mates to travel from Dunedin to help clear the mud blanketing a carport, which had also buried two cars.

"I think we'll probably be here for another day or two. It will take a while for the cars to get out of here.

"We might have to leave that to the heavy machinery once that comes in, but we might give [it] a go," Thompson said.

He said the damage was devastating for residents and property owners who were not allowed inside their homes.

"We were actually meant to come down here and get everything that's damaged inside, but we just can't get in there [because] it's been red-stickered so we're just doing what we can outside," Thompson said.

"I didn't expect it to be this bad to be honest. I didn't know the extent to which the flooding had damaged the place. I have never seen this before.

"Seeing the cars in the state that they're in is pretty scary."

Properties and cars in Reavers Lane, Queenstown, affected by slips. Photo: RNZ

QLDC said 55 people were initially evacuated and access had been reinstated for all but 15, who are still unable to return to their properties.

Accommodation has been provided for those affected, the council said.

Queenstown Mayor Glyn Lewers said the families had shown great resilience.

"They were so patient - they still had smiles on their faces. I couldn't be more impressed with these three families for what they've gone through in the last 24-36 hours."

Several roads in the resort and the wider district are still closed.

Brecon St, which was inundated by forestry slash, reopened at about noon Saturday.

Access has been reinstated to many roads, with priority given to Isle St, Robins Road, Duke St, Shotover St, and Camp St in Queenstown. Reavers Lane and Hamilton Rd are now open to traffic

The weather outlook is positive with dry conditions forecast for the next few days. There is no rain forecast until Tuesday.

- Additional reporting RNZ