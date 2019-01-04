Suspected break-in at 'haunted house'

Photo: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a group of early morning thrill-seekers were spotted on CCTV leaving a 'haunted house' after a suspected break-in at the Queenstown attraction.

Police were made aware of an alarm being activated at Fear Factory on Shotover St about 4.30am and said four people were seen leaving the property.

Officers attended the scene and were making inquiries and appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

They could not confirm this morning whether the images were available for publication.

Fear Factory did not wish to comment.

joshua.walton@odt.co.nz