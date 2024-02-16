Theatre buffs bring home the OSTAs

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown thespians were honoured in Oamaru last Saturday night during the 2023 Otago Southland Theatre Awards (OSTAs).

Showbiz Queenstown brought home the awards for ‘best set’ and ‘best properties’ for their 2023 season of Little Shop of Horrors, staged at the Queenstown Memorial Centre, while Andy Bell (Seymour) was named ‘best leading male in a musical’.

Not to be outdone, Remarkable Theatre company’s Ali Board won the OSTA for ‘best supporting female in a play’ for her role as Lady Whiteadder in the Angela Newell-directed Blackadder II — The Golden Age, performed at Arrowtown’s Athenaeum Hall.

Pictured with the awards are, from left, Remarkable Theatre’s Nicky Busst, nominated for ‘best leading female in a play’ for her role as Queen Elizabeth I, Showbiz director Tiffany Bindon, Showbiz set painter Tamsin Browne and Bell.