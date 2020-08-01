Saturday, 1 August 2020

Three huts installed

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Unloading the helicopter at Mt Saint Just while film-maker Mark Johansson looks on. PHOTOS: ERIK...
    Unloading the helicopter at Mt Saint Just while film-maker Mark Johansson looks on. PHOTOS: ERIK BRADSHAW
    Three down and two to go.

    Mountain Turk Club members battled deep snow and worsening weather to install three huts along the Mahu Whenua Traverse earlier this week.

    The four-bunk huts — built using plastic water tanks as a shell — are being placed along the spine of the Harris Mountains.

    The grey-coloured Turk — a resource consent condition — at Vanguard Peak.
    The grey-coloured Turk — a resource consent condition — at Vanguard Peak.

    They will provide shelter for ski-tourers — and trampers in summer — on a 45km route between Coronet Peak and Treble Cone skifields.

    Club founder Erik Bradshaw, who designed the huts as well as their separate toilets, said he and "four of the strongest blokes I could find" moved about 16 tonnes of snow and gravel in eight hours to do the job.

    Encountering snow up to 2m deep, they had to use avalanche probes to find two of the huts’ foundations, Mr Bradshaw said.

    Waiting for a Turk to arrive are the digging team of (from left) Russell Tilsley, Ashley Weyman...
    Waiting for a Turk to arrive are the digging team of (from left) Russell Tilsley, Ashley Weyman-Jones and Richard Dunnett, while Brent Jarvis looks for buried gravel bags in the background.

    A Heli Glenorchy helicopter was used to lower the huts on to the pre-positioned wooden foundations.

    Huts were now in place on Vanguard Peak, Mt Saint Just and Mt Hyde, and he hoped to have the final two huts installed — and all five fully commissioned — by late August.

    A sixth Turk that was not part of the Traverse was installed near Mt Sale, above Arrowtown, a fortnight ago, replacing an older version, Mr Bradshaw said.

    guy.williams@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter