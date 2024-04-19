Topping the charts and slopes

Award-winning country musician Kaylee Bell’s coming to Coronet Peak. PHOTO: TOM GRUT

World-renowned country musician Kaylee Bell’s headlining at this year’s Coronet Peak Night Ski Party.

The Waimate-born singer-songwriter’s recently won the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award at the 2023 Country Music Awards, in Nashville, and has been the most-streamed female country artist in Australasia for the past four years.

Bell says the Coronet gig will be a first for her, and she can’t wait to bring her band to the resort.

"That part of the world is one of the most beautiful, so being able to share the experience with my band is pretty special."

This year got off to a flying start for the Kiwi, who auditioned for The Voice Australia in 2022 singing Keith, inspired by judge Keith Urban.

After performing with Synthony at Rhythm & Alps to bring in the new year — which was "one of my favourite new year’s gigs, ever" — she was named Female Artist of the Year at the Country Music of Australia Awards in January, and released her latest album, Nights Like This, last month.

She’s spent the past few months playing 15 shows across the country.

"Getting to tour my home country, with music I’ve written, is something I’ve always dreamed about."

Stopping in smaller places like Balclutha’s been amazing, too.

"The love we get from regional areas is unmatched."

Before her Coronet gig, Bell’s heading across the ditch for the Australian leg of the tour, then heading to her new home, Nashville, in June.

The Coronet Peak Night Ski Party’s planned for August 21 — Bell will be on from 8pm till 9pm, following Brad Staley and Jenny Mitchell.

The gig’s free for punters to watch; those wanting to hit the slopes will need a ski pass.

— OLIVIA JUDD