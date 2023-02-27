Tough competition, lawn party lunch at golf invitational

The newest golf tournament in Queenstown is more than just swings and roundabouts.

The inaugural Lake Tewa Pro-Am invitational teed off on the weekend.

The $50,000 purse was won by New Zealand pro Kerry Mountcastle.

Mountcastle, who turned pro in 2021, was joined at Jacks Point by amateur team By Her Good Grace, consisting of Damian Honiss, Michael Hartley and Jo Hartley.

Jack's Point golf course. PHOTO: JACK'S POINT

The full festivities launched with a gala dinner on Friday, practice day on Saturday, then some tough competition on the green yesterday.

There was also a summer lawn party by the Clubhouse restaurant on the shores of Lake Tewa, with a range of food trucks, a picnic hamper and wine sales.

Auckland’s Nathan Haines provided the jazzy tunes alongside DJ wife Jaimie Webster Haines.

The pro-am was a taste of what is to come in Queenstown this week, as the New Zealand Open returns to Millbrook from Thursday, which Mountcastle will be teeing off in.

