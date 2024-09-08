Tradies do hard yards for local causes

Level Group conference delegates pictured early yesterday before pitching in to do odd jobs for three local charities. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A group of about 40 tradies have been giving back to Queenstown charities.

Here for Australasian sparky and plumber member organisation Level Group’s conference, delegates contributed about $50,000 in time and goods, pitching in a Baskets of Blessing, Central Lakes Family Services (CLFS) and the Wakatipu Playcentre.

The three groups were shortlisted by Level Group reps and Wakatipu Community Foundation founder and CEO Jennifer Belmont, but they couldn’t be separated by votes, so all three reaped the benefits.

At Baskets of Blessing, which delivers gift or food baskets to those in need, tradies installed a shade sail, reticulated power to three large containers and installed lighting in them, sorted exterior lighting and helped out with assembling some baskets.

Lee Nicolson says they’re "so thankful".

The interior lighting will make "such a big difference" to volunteers, while exterior lighting will keep them safe.

"The sunshade is a cherry on top — it’s going to make things so much more comfortable when we’re sorting and packing baskets of food in all weather."

The tradies also installed three outdoor electric heaters at the playcentre, where work also included upgrading the kids’ tradie corner, refurbishing a "mud kitchen" and completing general handyman tasks.

"We’re absolutely thrilled," its rep, Eva Hooper, says.

The outdoor heaters mean kids can stay outside playing and learning even when it’s chilly, but they’re most excited about the tradie corner.

"It’s going to be a fantastic space where the kids can get hands-on, using real tools and materials, just like the pros."

And at CLFS, work included lighting upgrades, installing a hall heater, dealing to a broken loo, safety checks, painting and setting up a Lego wall set.

Fee Stephenson says the work’s a "real game-changer", because it’s helped create a functional and welcoming space.

"We’ve been needing these upgrades for a while, and it’s amazing to see them finally happening."

Belmont says while people often considered Queenstown’s all "all glitz and glamour", the community, like many others, is doing it tough.

She’s full of praise for Level Group’s idea to give back through the conference, and for recognising the "real needs" here.

"It’s been a lifeline for the organisations we work with, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see how much of a difference it’s making".

Level NZ general manager Matt Davies says the cost of living’s making it tougher for people to donate, meantime the need for community services is "skyrocketing".

"We’re really proud to be able to step in and help these amazing organisations with some much-needed electrical and plumbing upgrades.

"It’s one less thing for them to worry about, so they can focus on the important work they do every day."