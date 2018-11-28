Two charged with drink-driving in resort

Two men have been charged with drink-driving in Queenstown in the early hours this morning.

A 23-year-old man, who was stopped on Stanley St just after midnight, blew a reading of 883mcg when breath-tested by officers.

Police also received a driving complaint which led them to a car driven by a 22-year-old man in the resort.

He was stopped at about 2.30am and blew a reading of 716mcg, before the vehicle was impounded.

Sergeant Kate Pirovano, of Queenstown, said it was "good that the public are phoning these driving complaints in''.

Both men are due to appear in court on December 12.

joshua.walton@scene.co.nz