Thursday, 3 November 2022

Virgin Australia touches down after 1000 days

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Virgin Australia became the fourth, and expected final, transtasman carrier to land back in Queenstown, touching down on New Zealand soil yesterday for the first time in nearly 1000 days.

    Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand brought back transtasman flights in winter to bring in tourists wanting to hit the skifields, but Virgin Australia was slower out of the blocks.

    It will have daily return flights from Sydney and Brisbane, starting yesterday, and return fights between Melbourne and Queenstown four times weekly from today, increasing to daily during the peak Christmas holiday period — December 12 to January 29.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter