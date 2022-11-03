Virgin Australia touches down after 1000 days

Virgin Australia became the fourth, and expected final, transtasman carrier to land back in Queenstown, touching down on New Zealand soil yesterday for the first time in nearly 1000 days.

Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand brought back transtasman flights in winter to bring in tourists wanting to hit the skifields, but Virgin Australia was slower out of the blocks.

It will have daily return flights from Sydney and Brisbane, starting yesterday, and return fights between Melbourne and Queenstown four times weekly from today, increasing to daily during the peak Christmas holiday period — December 12 to January 29.