'We will love you forever': Missing dogs found dead

Teddy Bear.

A distraught Queenstown dog owner who was offering $5000 for the safe return of two pooches has announced they have both been found deceased.

Julia Milley said a dog walker returned her white bichon, Teddy Bear, and black beardie cross, Rory, about 11.30am on February 11, putting them behind the second set of gates on her Dalefield property.

They’d usually make a beeline for her bed, where they’d shake the sand off after their run around the Shotover Delta.

This day, however, there’s no evidence they got that far.

Milley says a friend who arrived at her property about 3pm that day rang and said they were missing, despite the gates being shut.

She’s in no doubt they were stolen, and has contacted both the police and council dog control.

Rory.

She’s had the dogs for nearly nine years, Teddy Bear regularly accompanying her to her CBD gallery, while Rory would run around her property.

‘‘If they ever got out, they’d go to the neighbours, they’d never go any further.

‘‘They are both nine years old, desexed, placid and microchipped.’’

Milley said she’d be offering an even greater reward for their return if she could afford to.

‘‘What sort of scumbags take somebody’s loved pets, it’s like taking a family member, it’s just crazy.’’

In an update on her Facebook post today Milley said the dogs had been found.

"Sadly my babies have been found and unfortunately are both deceased.

"Many thanks to the people who shared this thousands of times and for all of the love and support.

"You are all amazing. RIP Teddy Bear and Rory Girl. We will love you forever."

