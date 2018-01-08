Weather smiles on race meeting

Jess Poplawski, of Glenorchy, rounds the bend on the way to winning the Trotting Cup. Photos: Guy Williams

The Glenorchy Races were an oasis of fine weather on a cool and blustery day in other parts of Wakatipu on Saturday.

An estimated 2500 people attended the 56th edition of the quirky race meeting at the township’s recreation ground.

About 50 horses and riders competed in 10 races on a card with names like the Walk Trot and Gallop, the Double Banking Race and the Stockman’s Race.

Taking a serious interest in the races are (from left) Dylan Sharpe (5), Connie Anderson (6), Max Craigie (4) and Hunter Reid (4), all of Glenorchy.

Organiser Bruce Douglas said numbers were down a little on usual. Some potential racegoers were likely to have been deterred by showers in Queenstown and Arrowtown.

People from all over the country had attended, as well as a sprinkling of international visitors, Mr Douglas said.

Among them was Chinese woman Sun Yan-hong, who told the Otago Daily Times she and her family were visiting the township because they had heard how beautiful the area was.

It was their "good fortune" to come on the day of the races.

"It’s very interesting and elegant. We’re so excited — the people are very, very nice."

Mr Douglas said it was an injury-free meeting for horses and riders, with just one female rider having a spill.

That was partly due to the good track conditions.

"We had been quite concerned about the track with it being so dry, but we’ve put a lot of water on it in the past few weeks."