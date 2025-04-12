Welcome to the Hurto locker

Hurto Gym owner Rob Horrocks in his new Arthurs Point space. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Queenstown's top fighter has just gone out on his own.

Rob Horrocks, whose long list of achievements includes ‘Warrior champion’, LWC Super Champ, and winner of the 2024 150lbs Patong Stadium Title in Thailand, opened the doors to Hurto Gym, in Arthurs Point, about eight weeks ago.

Previously operating from Industrial Fitness, Horrocks says he wanted to build his own business, and expand on what he’s been doing for the past several years, with more of a focus on martial arts and community, as opposed to the larger gym set-up.

Currently based from The Hangar co-working space, Horrocks is offering Muay Thai, boxing, Pilates and breathwork classes for all levels, strength and conditioning and open sparring sessions, as well as one-on-one coaching.

Starting next week, he’s introducing a four-week beginners’ fundamentals Muay Thai course, and an intro to pilates and breathwork.

He notes he’s got a lot of kids’ classes he’s trying to build up, and has plans to add more to the schedule.

"They work on general fitness and everything, but with lots of Muay Thai techniques.

"Some of the kids will compete, at some point, but they’re not all there for that."

Horrocks is offering free trial sessions for anyone keen to have a go and see what it’s about, with no obligations to sign up.

He’s also on the hunt for a bigger space — ideally about 100 square metres — from which Hurto can have a permanent home.

For more info, see hurtogym.com