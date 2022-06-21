Woman 'absolutely traumatised' by drunk man on property

An Arrowtown woman has been left traumatised after a drunk, disorientated man tried to smash his way into her home, a court has heard.

About 4.30am on April 24, Aidan Tame Conrad-Hinga (22), a Queenstown building apprentice, walked on to the complainant’s Devon St property and banged on her front door.

He also banged his head on the door, and as she called police, kicked its bottom window pane, causing it to shatter.

At his sentencing in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, lawyer Megan Waller said Conrad-Hinga was ‘‘incredibly drunk’’ and disoriented, and had gone to the wrong house.

His actions were not deliberate or malicious, and he felt remorse for frightening the complainant, Ms Waller said.

He was determined to address his alcohol issues, and had referred himself for counselling.

Judge Catriona Doyle said the worst damage was not to the pane of glass, but to the 58-year-old complainant, who was home alone at the time.

‘‘She has been absolutely traumatised by finding you on her property.

‘‘She was so frightened, she forgot how to work her phone to call for assistance.’’

The complainant no longer felt safe in her home, was having trouble sleeping, and woke at the smallest sound.

On charges of intentional damage and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard, Judge Doyle deferred Conrad-Hinga’s sentence for 12 months, and ordered him to pay the property’s owner $400 reparation for the broken window.

By Guy Williams, PIJF court reporter