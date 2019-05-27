Woman accused of punching and biting in resort attacks

A 34-year-old woman is due to appear in court accused of punching and biting attacks on strangers and punching a police officer in Queenstown.

Police allege the woman, from Queenstown, left a bar in the mall around 9.15pm on Saturday, before walking past a group of people and "randomly punching'' a man in the face.

Sergeant Steve Watt said the incident was caught on camera and was "totally unprovoked''.

She continued to walk down Rees St, where she allegedly punched an Australian tourist in the face.

"Again, completely unprovoked, just a very random attack on these two individuals,'' Sgt Watt said.

The Australian woman and her partner managed to detain the alleged offender, who is accused of biting both of them, and subsequently breaking the woman's skin.

Police were called, and the woman was taken into custody, where she is said to have punched a female officer.

The alleged offender has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer and also common assault with intent to injure.

She is due to appear in court this morning.

miranda.cook@odt.co.nz