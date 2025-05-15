Woolworths plans new Queenstown store

An artist’s impression of Woolworths’s proposed Ladies Mile supermarket. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A resource consent application has been lodged for a Woolworths supermarket in Queenstown’s Ladies Mile.

It is likely to not only boost residential and commercial development of the corridor, but could substantially lessen traffic congestion in the Shotover Bridge and Frankton areas.

Woolworths New Zealand, which already operates the former Countdown supermarket in Frankton and FreshChoice in central Queenstown, is planning a "state-of-the-art" store of about 3800sq m with 220 carparks plus bike parks.

It will be accessed via a new Howards Dr roundabout, due for completion next summer, and an at present unformed paper road.

It is believed the supermarket giant bought the 1.4-hectare site for about $8 million some six months ago.

The vendor was Queenstown Commercial Ltd, a branch of the Sanderson Group which developed the Queenstown Country Club retirement village and Southern Cross hospital on the other side of the Ladies Mile highway.

It is also selling 4.87ha of residential-zoned land, accommodating possibly 670 apartment units, that will surround the supermarket.

If approved, Woolworths will be within the commercial precinct of the rezoned 1200ha Ladies Mile corridor — the subject of a Queenstown council variation which Environment Minister Penny Simmonds signed off last November.

It will also include about 2400 residential units, open spaces, community facilities and schools.

Woolworths NZ property director Matthew Grainger said the proposed store would provide a convenient shopping experience for the growing population, as well as for the existing residents of nearby Lake Hayes Estate, Shotover Country and surrounding areas".

"Located within the new commercial precinct, the proposed full-service store will include dedicated online pick-up facilities, along with retail and commercial spaces.

"Reaching this milestone is a positive step, and we look forward to collaborating with the council as our application progresses."

It was said there were already about 6000 people living within walking distance of Ladies Mile, a figure that’s projected to increase to 12,000 or more.

Mark Tylden, co-developer of Ladies Mile’s Flint’s Park, which has approval for 370 residential units, said a lot of people would not have to cross the Shotover Bridge any more to go supermarket shopping.

Mr Tylden said he would also like to see a petrol station at Ladies Mile.