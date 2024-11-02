Work begins on runway safety project

History is being made at Queenstown Airport.

Work has officially started to install Australasia’s first engineered materials arresting system — or Emas — a $23million airfield safety project.

Over coming months, Emas beds will be installed at both ends of the main runway, designed to slow a plane down to a safe stop, with little damage, in the event of an overshoot.

The technology uses cellular cement blocks that crush under the weight of an aircraft.

Airport boss Glen Sowry said the airport wanted to minimise the risk if an overshoot happened.

"Emas technology has proven its worth in the northern hemisphere, and we are proud to be leading its introduction in this part of the world.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"It’s the gold standard and will substantially increase the margin of safety for those landing here," he said.

In April, 1990, an Ansett plane landing at Queenstown Airport was steered to avoid obstructions, rolling through a boundary fence and across a deep ditch. It came to rest 96.7m from the runway end. Just one minor passenger injury was reported.

Queenstown Airport operates with a runway end safety area (Resa) of 90m and the Emas will provide the same protection as a 240m Resa.

Substantial earthworks are under way at the Shotover end of the runway to prepare for construction of new pavement, on which the Emas bed will be laid.

The work is being done at night, but no work is planned for Friday and Saturday nights.

There will be no disruption to flight schedules and, once the Emas is installed, no changes to the types of aircraft that may land at Queenstown Airport.