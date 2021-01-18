Monday, 18 January 2021

11.39 am

Work on big Queenstown housing development underway

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The site of the new Te Pa Tahuna housing development in Queenstown has been cleared for action...
    The site of the new Te Pa Tahuna housing development in Queenstown. Photo: ENGEO New Zealand
    A year after the original start date, infrastructure work has begun on Ngai Tahu Property's (NTP) Queenstown housing development, Te Pa Tahuna.

    NTP general manager Blair Forgie says it has appointed civil construction company Downer to carry out the work the residential development on Gorge Rd, on land which was home to Wakatipu High School.

    Mr Forgie said the start of civil works on the site was an "exciting next step" towards building new homes for Queenstown residents.

    The project dates back to October, 2018, when the government approved the purchase of just over 4 ha of Crown land at Fryer St and Sawmill Rd.

    The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development purchased the site from the Ministry of Education - NTP is developing the site for affordable Kiwibuild housing, as part of the Land for Housing programme.

    The full civil works programme would be completed in several stages, including minor earthworks and grading of the site, developing infrastructure which involved laying service pipes and cables, and building the roads and footpaths to support the development of the site.

    The infrastructure installation followed a demolition phase, completed by Ryal Bush Transport, before Christmas 2019, which saw 91% of waste diverted from landfill into recycling.

    Mr Forgie said, at present, Te Pa Tahuna was still in the "design stages" and the NTP team was placing emphasis on delivering warm and comfortable homes.

    "Collectively we are working towards building more than 300 new homes – including more than 105 KiwiBuild homes – and supporting commercial spaces on the former site of Whakatipu High School.

    "The majority of these will be apartments alongside some terraced homes, which will form the backbone of a modern, master-planned community.

    "These will be across various price points, and a mix of housing types, providing KiwiBuild and market homes,” Mr Forgie said.

    Despite the Covid-19-induced delays, the government still expected the first first homes to be ready next year, as per its original timeline.
     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter