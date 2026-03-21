World on show

The Remarks Dance Crew perform at last year’s festival. PHOTO: TIM SHOULTZ

More than 3300 people are expected to attend the fourth annual Queenstown Multicultural Festival today, which this year coincides, fittingly, with Race Relations Day.

Jointly run by the Queenstown Multicultural Festival Trust and Queenstown’s council, the free-entry event will feature stalls offering traditional food from throughout the world, cultural performances of music, dance and arts, and opportunities to try your hand at a new skill or learn about the history and artistry of different cultures.

Lead organiser Eric Lim says the festival’s a ‘‘celebration of the district’s rich cultural tapestry’’.

Lim says he’s counted 18 nationalities of district residents who’re running the stalls and workshops or putting on performances.

Based on previous festivals, he reckons there’ll be at least 45 nationalities represented in the people attending.

Queenstown mayor John Glover says the festival’s grown into one of the district’s most cherished events, ‘‘where traditions, arts and stories from around the world come to life’’.

‘‘It’s a day to come together, learn from each other and celebrate the diversity that enriches communities.’’

Glover notes the festival is being held on Race Relations Day this year, and Race Relations Commissioner Dr Melissa Derby is attending.

This year’s theme is ‘whakarongo kia mārama’ (listen to understand), which invites people to listen openly to one another’s experiences, share stories and find common ground.

Council welcoming communities adviser Silvia Dancose says she’s looking forward to seeing the festival come to life again after months of planning and hard work by a dedicated team of volunteers.