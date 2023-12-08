Xmas comes early for school

Glenorchy Primary School pupils, former NBL player Benjamin Knight and school staff with the equipment given to the school. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Australian multi-millionaire has given some Glenorchy Primary School pupils an early Christmas basketball treat.

Rickard Gardell, the founder of an Australian private equity company, has given two brand new state-of-the-art basketball hoops to the small school.

Mr Gardell has a property in Glenorchy and has a passion for basketball. He was the former owner of the Sydney Kings in the NBL.

Former NBL player Benjamin Knight, who played over 300 games in the NBL was in Glenorchy to present the gear to the school.

Knight said a school with only 40 children rarely had visits from professional athletes, so he was glad to be able to give back via the programme and help to inspire the children.

Each pupil received a basketball, hat and a special Glenorchy Basketball T-shirt.

The pupils asked the teachers if this could be "their new school uniform".

Other schools around New Zealand will also receive basketball gear from the initiative.