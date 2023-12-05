Restricted fire season put in place

Residents in parts of Otago are being warned the grass might be greener, but that does not make it safe to light a fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand yesterday issued a notice that a restricted fire season would be put in place for the Central and Upper Waitaki zones of the Otago District as of 8am today, until further notice.

A restricted fire season meant a permit was required to light a fire in open air.

Fenz Otago district manager Phil Marsh said while the predicted El Nino weather pattern was still to eventuate, the fire danger in the zones was already increasing.

"The recent wet weather increased grass and vegetation growth which is expected to dry off very quickly in the dry to very dry conditions forecast by Niwa over the next 35 days.

"People are preparing for summer which often includes burning green waste or garden material from around their homes.

"And in the weeks before Christmas we see an influx of holiday makers moving into the area doing the same at their cribs and holiday homes.

"People should not view green grass on their property as a sign it’s safe to light a fire."

While controlled burns are still allowed with a permit, supervising any permitted burn is essential.

The Central and Upper Waitaki zones spent a couple of weeks in a restricted season in September due to increased fire danger.

A period of wet weather through spring meant they returned to an open season, but with the fire danger now increasing again, they will move back into a restricted season today.

