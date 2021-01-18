Monday, 18 January 2021

Updated 2.53 pm

Rough weather expected across South Island tomorrow

    1. Regions

    The MetService has issued a string of weather watches and warnings for across the South Island ahead of a front tomorrow.

    Before tomorrow's front hits there is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

    In Otago, parts of inland Southland and South Canterbury there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms, which could bring heavy rain of up to 10mm to 15mm an hour and hail 10mm to 20mm in diameter.

    Source: MetService
    Source: MetService
    There is a chance of thunderstorms across the rest of the South Island, with the most severe likely in Buller and Westland which could bring downpours of more than 35mm an hour wind gusts stronger than 100kmh.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday it is expected to become increasingly unstable in the morning as another front moves northwards over the South Island, followed by a disturbed westerly flow.

    The risk of thunderstorms continues for much of the South Island tomorrow with a high risk in Fiordland and small tornadoes possible in Westland. 

    Watches and warnings in place for tomorrow cover large parts of the island, but the worst is expected to miss the east coast where none are in place.

    A heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland from 3am to 11am and the headwaters of Otago Lakes and rivers from 6am to 9pm.

    A strong wind watch is place for Southern Lakes, Central Otago and inland Dunedin from 5am to 8pm and Fiordland and Southland west of Invercargill from 3am to 8pm.

    Heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of the West Coast and headwaters of Canterbury Lakes and rivers, while a heavy wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter