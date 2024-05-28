Snow warnings for some southern roads

MetService has tonight issued some road snow warnings for the South, overnight and into tomorrow.

The forecaster said a couple of weather systems moving across the country could bring a brief period of snow to elevated parts of the South Island early on Wednesday.

The same systems were expected to bring strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms to parts of the North Island.

MetService has road snow warnings in place for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), the Crown Range Road, and the Milford Road (SH94).

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says chains must be carried on the Milford Road between Hollyford Rd Junction and Donner River bridge.

There are also strong wind watches in place for coastal parts of Dunedin and Clutha from Otago Peninsula southwards from 7am to 4pm tomorrow, and for Stewart Island and coastal parts of Southland from 4am to noon.

Road snow warnings

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 3 hours from 12:00am Wed 29 May to 3:00am Wed 29 May

Forecast: A brief period of snow above 900 metres is possible early Wednesday morning, and up to 1 cm of snow could accumulate near the summit.



Crown Range Road

Valid: 8 hours from 12:00am Wed 29 May to 8:00am Wed 29 May

Forecast: A period of rain, with snow above 800 metres, is expected during Wednesday morning. Expect 1 to 3 cm of snow to accumulate at the summit, with lesser amounts down to 800 metres.



Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: 5 hours from 10:00pm Tue 28 May to 3:00am Wed 29 May

Forecast: Snow is expected to develop Tuesday night above 800 metres, then turn to rain during Wednesday morning. Expect 2 to 4 cm of snow to accumulate near the summit Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with lesser amounts down to 800 metres.