Bus with 26 passengers slides off road near Aoraki/Mount Cook

State Highway 8 to Aoraki/Mt Cook. File photo: Getty Images

A bus carrying 26 passengers slid off the road on its way to Aoraki/Mount Cook Village in heavy snow on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to State Highway 8 - Mount Cook Road - just after 3pm.

There were no injuries but the bus could not be towed and alternative transport was arranged for the passengers.

A police spokesperson said the bus was driven on to a closed road in the snowy conditions.

The incident has been referred to WorkSafe and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, they said.

Fifteen people were injured when two buses came off the same road in icy, foggy conditions in July, prompting speed limit changes during adverse weather.