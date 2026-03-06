Diving into Seaweek

The first day of Seaweek Timaru began with a Waka Ama experience, hosted by Te Aitarakihi and the Waitaha Paddle Club. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Seaweek Timaru is swimming along.

Organiser Alice Brice said the event began with a ‘‘beautiful day’’ at the Waka Ama experience, which was hosted by Te Aitarakihi and Waitaha Paddle Club.

‘‘This idea was instigated by local John Lawson, which sparked Te Aitarakihi’s interest as they are going to start a Waka Ama club.’’

Mrs Brice said Sunday started with yoga and mediation on the beach.

‘‘The weather held out and gave them a lovely wee sunrise.

‘‘All felt refreshed and ready to start the day.’’

She hosted a stall at the Children’s Day festivities with a Seaweek inspired stall.

‘‘Children got to pick up rubbish out of the moana and learned about fish eggs, which are easy to confuse with rubbish.’’

‘‘I feel as an oceanside town we don’t make the most of our beaches and moana.’’

Many people attending the Waka Ama experience had said that Caroline Bay beach was under utilised and how happy they were to see the event happening, she said.

‘‘Connection with the moana is all about wellbeing for most.

‘‘You feel so good after you have been by or in the ocean.

‘‘The bonus is that if you really connect, you might find something you have never seen before.

‘‘Once we connect and appreciate, we will then protect.’’

An eco talk and a wellbeing beach walk were scheduled to be held earlier this week.

However, there were still events to come, with an eco youth event tonight.

Mrs Brice said there was something for everyone.

‘‘And for this weekend a Bioblitz, yoga and a beach clean up.’’

She said people could win a $100 prezzy card sponsored by PrimePort Timaru if they emailed a photo of themselves ‘‘connecting with our moana’’ to seaweek@scecocentre.org.nz.

She was thankful the week’s sponsors and to other businesses and community groups who helped bring Seaweek together.

‘‘It is nice to be collaborating with others in our amazing town instead of working by ourselves.’’