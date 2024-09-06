Eden Park match a 45-year first

The South Canterbury rugby team will run out on to the Eden Park field for the first time in 45 years. PHOTO: ANNA SARJEANT

For the first time in 45 years, South Canterbury rugby will take to the field at New Zealand’s largest stadium.

The three-peat Heartland champions will run out at the 50,000 capacity Eden Park stadium in Auckland at the end of the month when they go up against Horowhenua-Kapiti.

South Canterbury Rugby president and historian Jeremy Sutherland previously thought the team had played at Eden Park six times but after some digging he found some new information.

"We’ve actually only played there three times as it turns out.

The first two times we went to Auckland we played at a place called Potter’s Paddock which later became Alexandra Park.

"So this will actually only be our fourth visit to Eden Park.

Jeremy Sutherland. PHOTO: ODT FILES

"The first trip to Auckland was in 1894 when South Canterbury went on its first North Island tour, we played six games, imagine trying to organise that, even just getting the gear washed. It must have been a nightmare."

He said the Auckland game of the tour was played at Potter’s Paddock and South Canterbury lost 16-3.

"The next time the team went up there was in 1908 and that was still Potter’s Paddock but it had now been renamed to Alexandra Park.

"The next three times were all at Eden Park, it was 1927, 1949 and the most recent was 1979 when we were in division one.

"We’ve actually beaten them three times but all those games were at Fraser Park. We’ve played them 17 times all up, the last win was 1947 and we actually gave them a hiding 24-8, which in those days was a hiding."

Mr Sutherland said it would be great to see the green and black at Eden Park again.

"I actually had to read it about three times thinking is this actually for real. It’s been a long time coming."

In recent years South Canterbury have had the chance to play at some of New Zealand’s other top stadiums.

They took on Mid-Canterbury at the Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch in 2018, they played Horowhenua Kapiti at the Cake Tin (Sky Stadium) in 2018 and North Otago at Forsyth Barr in 2014.

In a statement South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith said he was looking forward to the team once again running out at Eden Park.

"South Canterbury rugby is excited for the wonderful opportunity presented to us by Horowhenua Kapiti to be able to play at Eden Park.

"We look forward to seeing as many supporters as possible from both unions coming along and enjoying watching our boys playing on the grass of Eden Park.

"A massive thank you to Corey Kennett from Horowhenua Kapiti for making this game a reality."

The match will take place on Sunday, September 22 as part of a triple header.

Farah Palmer Cup teams Auckland Storm v Hawke's Bay Tui will kick things off at 11.35am, followed by Auckland v Southland NPC match at 2.05pm and finally Horowhenua Kapiti v South Canterbury at 4.45pm.

However, South Canterbury’s attention will first be on Mid Canterbury in the 199th Hanan Shield match on Saturday.

It is also the 147th time the two sides will face off in a first class match.

The game will kick-off at 2pm at the Ashburton Showgrounds.

connor.haley@timarucourier.co.nz