Geraldine health centre nearing completion

The new medical centre in Maslin St in Geraldine is set to open in October. PHOTO: SHELLEY INON

Construction of new medical centre on the former Geraldine Town & Country Club site is almost complete.

Tarahaoa Health co-director Kirsty Russell said the practice — formerly known as Wood Street Surgery — was set to open this October.

Dr Russell said Tarahaoa Health would operate across two state-of-the-art locations.

She felt the two sites for the centre were strategically located to offer easy access to all members of their communities; the original location in Wood St in Temuka remained open, and the new medical centre was located in Maslin St in Geraldine.

Tarahaoa was the Ngai Tahu name for Mount Peel.

"In legend, Tarahaoa was a passenger — with his wife Huatekerekere — on the waka Arai-te-Uru, which capsized off Matakaea/Shag Point."

She said the new medical centre represented the culmination of five years of dedicated planning and commitment to enhancing healthcare in two communities.

The centre would be staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals, including general practitioners, nurse practitioners, nurse prescribers, practice nurses, clinical assistants and kaiawhina, she said.

"This diverse team will ensure patients receive comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs.

"Whether you’re seeking routine check-ups, specialist advice, or urgent care, our new centre is equipped to meet a wide range of healthcare requirements.

"While we celebrate the launch of Tarahaoa Health, it is important to acknowledge the broader challenges facing general practice today," Dr Russell said.

"Funding shortfalls in the healthcare sector have placed substantial pressure on general practices, impacting our ability to maintain and expand services. These financial constraints come at a time when there is an increasing demand for primary care, particularly in rural and under-served areas."

She said recruiting doctors, especially to rural locations, had become increasingly difficult.

However, Tarahaoa Health was committed to addressing these issues by leveraging resources to provide exceptional care and support to their community.

Current patients were already automatically enrolled, and enrolment for new patients began this month.