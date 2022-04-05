Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Guilty plea over crash that killed five Timaru teens

    Tyreese Fleming, the driver of the car that crashed and killed five Timaru teenagers. Photo: George Heard
    The sole survivor of a horrific car crash that killed five Timaru teenagers has today pleaded guilty to five charges of dangerous driving causing death.

    Javarney Wayne Drummond (15), Niko William Hill (15), Jack "Jacko" Wallace (16), Joseff "Joey" McCarthy (16) and Andrew Goodger (15) were all killed when the Nissan Bluebird they were travelling in smashed into a concrete power pole on August 6 last year.

    The impact was so severe, it sliced the car in half.

    Only the driver, 19-year-old Tyreese Fleming, who was on a restricted licence, survived the smash.

    Fleming was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries and posted a message on social media the next day to let people know he was alive.

    He was discharged from hospital a week after the crash.

    Fleming was later charged with five counts of manslaughter and made a brief appearance at Timaru District Court on December 8 last year.

    This morning, he appeared in the High Court at Timaru for a case review hearing and entered guilty pleas through his lawyer Thomas Nation to the reduced charges of dangerous driving causing death.

    The wreckage of the car, which police allowed the media to view. Photo: George Heard
    The crash, which was one of the worst seen on South Island roads in decades, devastated the Timaru community.

    "Police would like to acknowledge the families of the young men," Aoraki Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin said after charges were laid.

    "It has been an incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones who died in such terrible circumstances.

    "Timaru is a small community and a number of people have been impacted by this tragedy."

    NZ Herald

     

