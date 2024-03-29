Gym redevelopment begins

The Geraldine High School gym is set to be complete by term 1 next year. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The redevelopment of Geraldine High School’s new gymnasium has begun.

Principal Marcus Cooper said the new gymnasium — funded by the Ministry of Education — promised to be a state-of-the-art facility catering to the diverse needs of pupils and staff.

Set to open in term 1, 2025, the gym will feature a full gymnasium area, ample storage, and multi-use space designed to meet the highest standards of safety and functionality.

"We are eager to move forward with this important project. The new gym will not only provide a space for physical activity but also serve as a hub for various school events and activities, fostering a sense of community and belonging among our students."

The project will be led by local contractor Thompson Construction and Engineering and project managed by Solutioneering.

Mr Cooper said that as part of a commitment to pupil engagement, Geraldine High School, Thompson Construction and Engineering and Solutioneering would provide opportunities for pupils to participate in and engage with various aspects of the construction process.

Construction is set to begin on the gymnasium this August.

"This hands-on experience not only enriches their learning but also instils a sense of pride and ownership ... we believe that involving our students in the construction process will empower them to become active participants in their learning journey. Their contributions will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come."

Waitaki MP Miles Anderson said he wanted to congratulate Mr Cooper, along with the school board and wider Geraldine community, who had lobbied hard for the much-needed community asset.

Mr Anderson and Rangitata MP James Meager visited Geraldine High School in January. Following the visit both MPs wrote to the Education Minister backing the school’s application for funding.

"Both James and I are grateful to Minister [Erica] Stanford and the Ministry for agreeing to fund what will be a wonderful asset for both the school and the wider area.

"This new gym won’t just build strong students, it will build a stronger community."