Man in custody, school lockdowns lifted in Waimate

    A man is in police custody after an incident at a property in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

    An area of the town was cordoned off and a heavy police presence reported earlier this afternoon. Some officers were armed.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed about 3.45pm that the cordon had been lifted and a man was in custody.

    Police outside Queens Lodge this afternoon. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Lockdowns at Waimate High School and Waimate Main School earlier this afternoon have been lifted.

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said there was still a heavy police presence late this afternoon at Queens Lodge in Queen St.

    Police were also positioned across the road from Queens Lodge. Photo: Kayla Hodge
