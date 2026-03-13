New trustees sought

Harold the Giraffe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mid and South Canterbury Life Education Trust is ‘‘at a crossroads’’.

Two trustees have stepped down earlier this year due to increasing work commitments, and at least two other long-serving trustees are considering resignation after many years of service.

Chairman Jeff Paul said while the trust was deeply grateful for everything those trustees have contributed, the changes mean the trust now faces a significant challenge in maintaining a strong and effective board.

Mr Paul said rather than seeing it as a setback the trust had chosen to see it as an opportunity.

He said they were seeking motivated community-minded individuals to consider becoming trustees and helping shape the future of the organisation.

‘‘You do not need prior trustee experience, what matters most is a willingness to contribute, passion for education and wellbeing and a readiness to work collaboratively for the good of our community.’’

He said being a trustee was a rewarding role and it offered the chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and young people.

And candidates could ‘‘develop new skills in governance, leadership and strategic thinking’’.

‘‘If you have ever thought about ‘giving something back’ now is the time.’’

To express interest or to find out more about what the role involved, candidates were encouraged to get in touch with the organisation.

The trust particularly welcomed interest from people with backgrounds in education, health, finance, law, communications, fundraising or community engagement ‘‘but enthusiasm and commitment are just as important as professional expertise’’.

‘‘Our trust has always relied on the strength of its community, with your help we can continue to educate, inspire and support the next generation.’’