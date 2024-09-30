Power out in Tekapo after helicopter hits lines

FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

About 3500 households in the Tekapo and Albury area will be without power for up to 36 hours after a helicopter hit transmission lines this morning.

Transpower said a helicopter crop dusting on private rural land cut its transmission lines at about 10.25am this morning.

The pilot is safe, and was able to land and report the incident to Transpower.

"We will need to repair the lines before we can get power restored," a Transpower spokesperson told the Herald.

"At this stage we estimate this will take 24-36 hours, but we will have a better view of when we can get power restored as work progresses."

More to come...