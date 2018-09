PHOTO: LORNE TOWNEND

Otago Daily Times reporter Richard Davison strains the sinews approaching the 900m high point of the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail near Ohau on Saturday morning.

The summit of the 310km trail, which runs from Mt Cook to Oamaru, lies in the Ruataniwha Conservation Park, affording panoramic views of Lake Ohau and the Ben Ohau range in South Canterbury.