Volunteer enables others to help

One of Nicki Curr’s four volunteering roles is trying to recruit others. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One of Timaru volunteer Nicki Curr’s four volunteering roles is finding the perfect role for others.

Mrs Curr volunteers for four organisations ‘‘or maybe more’’ including the Red Cross, LANDSAR, Coast to Coast and Volunteering Mid and South Canterbury.

As part of this year’s International Volunteer Year (IVY2026), Volunteering Mid and South Canterbury are throwing a spotlight on volunteers across the region.

Mrs Curr was nominated by her manager Haidee Woods, who said she reflected the spirit of IVY2026 by leading by example and encouraging others to get involved.

Mrs Woods said she was an ‘‘outstanding ambassador for volunteering’’.

While Mrs Curr had only been hosting drop-in sessions at the library for two years, she had been volunteering for Red Cross for over 15 years.

Mrs Curr said she got into volunteering after having a health scare and her children were of an age where they were a bit more independent.

‘‘I thought I need to do something for me, so that’s why I did it.’’

She volunteered for Red Cross as disaster response, LANDSAR — located at the Geraldine Police Station — as search and rescue, and Coast to Coast in the mountain safety section.

Mrs Curr said she has told people, ‘‘I fish at the library, cause that is pretty much what it is ... fishing for people.’’

When people approached her at her drop-in sessions her first question was ‘‘do you like animals or people?’’ which helped her to narrow it down to see what might suit the person.

She said finding a suitable role for them came from her previous job at Work and Income where she helped with ‘‘getting people jobs’’.

Now she works for Red Cross as a first aid instructor.

She said her husband was really supportive of all her roles.

Mrs Woods said, ‘‘at one of our drop-in sessions, a local resident who had recently returned to Timaru came in unsure about how they could get involved in volunteering’’.

‘‘Nicki welcomed them with a friendly smile, patiently explained the different opportunities available and encouraged them to try a role that suited their interests.’’

A few weeks later, that person called and applied to volunteer with two organisations, Mrs Woods said.

‘‘Thanks to Nicki’s warmth and guidance, a new volunteer joined the community and is already making a positive difference.

‘‘It’s really great to have Nicki in my team as I am working by myself and with limited resources, her generous contribution as a volunteer enabled us to extend our reach ... and promoting the benefits of volunteering to our community.

‘‘Helping people to find meaningful volunteer roles in making a real difference.’’